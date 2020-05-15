Rihanna Toys With Fans Demanding ‘R9’ Album Release

Rihanna is having fun messing with her fans.

Rihanna has much more on her plate these days than only making music. The “Rude Boy” singer’s Fenty Beauty line is flourishing and she is dedicating a lot of resources to COVID-19 relief efforts. Nevertheless, fans are still clamouring for her ninth studio album.

“WHERES THE ALBUM” one fan asked. Rihanna gave a tongue-in-cheek response, “I lost it.” Another fan tried to use reverse psychology on the entertainer, “DON’T DROP DAT ALBUM.” News flash: that didn’t work either. “This is who to blame right here, look,” Rihanna retorted.

Rihanna last released an album with 2016’s Anti.