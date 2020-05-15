Rod Stewart Surprises A Coronavirus Patient And Mother Of Three With A Cheque For $8,500

Rod Stewart is doing what he can to spread some joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with People, a student nurse and mother of three Natasha Jenkins, 35, revealed that the legendary singer sent her a cheque for $8,500 after he learned that she was recovering from a COVID-19 coma.

RELATED: Rod Stewart Honours Moms With Mother’s Day Performance Of ‘Forever Young’

“My house phone rang one day, and it was a lady saying, ‘I’m calling on behalf of Rod Stewart,'” Jenkins said. “She said, ‘I’m from his PR company. He’d like to send you something.'”

A few days later, Jenkins said that an envelope arrived on her doorstep.

“It was literally just a photo of himself — he just wrote on the photo — and then it was just a cheque and the envelope,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Wow!’ I was only expecting a card or something!”

She went on to say that the money was a relief during these difficult times.

“The money is just going to be put away until I need it really. There’s not too much I can do at the moment but it’s just one less worry isn’t it, the money issues and everything. It’s just so sweet.”

RELATED: Rod Stewart & Son Sean Ordered To Court Over Simple Battery Allegations

Jenkins spent 22 days on a ventilator after developing a severe case of the virus.

“They tried to lower my sedation and then I’d get ill again or agitated,” Jenkins said of her time at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. “So they had to put the sedation right back up. My oxygen levels were constantly up and down.”

You can read the full interview here.