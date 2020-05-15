Hailey Baldwin Says Justin Bieber Relationship Was ‘A Huge Leap Of Faith’

Hailey Baldwin is opening about the road to her marriage with Justin Bieber.

Baldwin, 23, spoke about her relationship with Bieber, 26, during an interview with Natalie Manuel Lee in a “Hillsong Channel” YouTube video. The two stars dated on-and-off from 2015 to 2016. They reconciled in June 2018 and officially got married in Sept. 2018.

A wedding ceremony in South Carolina followed the next year.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Spends Quality Time With His Younger Siblings

“I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were gonna get married or [it] was going to lead to that,” the model said on Friday. “I didn’t necessarily know what the timeline was gonna be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith.”

“I just trusted the people I knew [who] had watched me go through the whole journey with him, without him and then back together with him,” she added. “I hoped that he was a person I was gonna end up with… So when we got together [again], it was just, like, ‘OK, I trust that this is supposed to be happening.’”

Baldwin said she relied heavily on her parents for support.

RELATED: Justin And Hailey Bieber Admit They Are Loving Being Quarantined

“I really was leaning on my parents, like, [saying], ‘If you think this is a bad idea…’ They just absolutely adore him,” Baldwin shared. “I think my mom kinda always felt, like, she knew that he was my person, even when I completely did not think so. We had gotten back together and I had seen how much he had changed and how different he was in terms of his demeanour.”

“The way he carried himself, the way he was explaining to me what he had been doing with his life and just where he was at was different than he had ever been,” she concluded. “I’ve known him for a really, really long time and I just knew. I don’t know, it’s hard to explain. I was just like, ‘Alright, this is it!’”