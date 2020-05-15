Wendy Williams Calls Mary-Kate Olsen’s Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy ‘Good News’: ‘He Always Looked Like He Was Dating His Daughter’

Wendy Williams has never been one to keep her thoughts to herself.

On Friday’s episode of “Wendy at Home,” the talk show host brought up the topic of Mary-Kate Olsen’s, 33, messy divorce with Olivier Sarkozy, 50, and you can bet she had a lot to say about it.

“Good news for Mary-Kate Olsen – she’s getting a divorce,” Williams said. “Normally we don’t cheer something like that. She had been dating this older man. He’s 50…they were married for five years…He’s so tall and she’s so short. He always looked like he was dating his daughter.”

Williams went on to mock the fashion designer’s situation by making sarcastic crying sounds.

“Olivier wants her stuff out of the apartment by Monday. She claims that she was just told about this, that he just let the lease run out. So in effect, I guess Mary-Kate will be homeless?”

The couple tied the knot in November 2015 and filed an emergency order for divorce last month. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York City courts have not been accepting divorce paperwork. Olsen’s emergency petition to end her marriage was rejected.