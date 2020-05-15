Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Announce ‘Rain On Me’ Release Date

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are joining forces.

On Friday, the two artists announced the release date for their new collaboration, “Rain On Me”. The duo’s joint single is one of the most anticipated track’s on Gaga’s new Chromatica album. “Rain On Me” will drop on Friday, May 22, exactly one week before the release of Chromatica.

Chromatica will also feature a collaboration with Elton John called “Sine From Above” and with K-Pop group BLACKPINK, “Sour Candy”.

#RainOnMe reportedly started trending about nine minutes after the news was broken. See fan reaction to Gaga and Grande’s upcoming collaboration.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande seeing the state of the music industry #RainOnMe pic.twitter.com/AQ1X2MSwtJ — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) May 15, 2020

gaga & ariana dropping rain on me during gemini season just shows we’re the superior sign — S8N (@ivanreytorre) May 15, 2020

rain on me being released on may 22nd after gaga and ariana sat down and spoke about their struggles for past years just feels so empowering & uplifting. ariana is finally moving on and i'm so happy to see that. — max (@BADlDEAA) May 15, 2020

THE WAY ARIANA IS ON THE CHART RN AND NOW IN A WEEK HER AGAIN AND GAGA ARE GONNA BE ON THERE pic.twitter.com/nIOJhUUyLO — 𝒽𝒶𝓎𝒹𝓃 I accont fan (@gayghostin) May 15, 2020

The artwork is a perfect example of why Ariana and Gaga should not be collaborating. There's just a fundamental difference between them. Let's hope the song is good. — himbo rights activist (@thatssokeshaun) May 15, 2020

Rain on me a song that is abt OVERCOMING TRAGEDY n getting back onto your feet n i see already ppl complaining abt the date… i think ariana n gaga know wht they’re doing — a 🪐 (@notearsabelx) May 15, 2020

#RainOnMe is worldwide trending in 9min after gaga and ariana Tweet there power 😭🌹😭 pic.twitter.com/LwAE3u94oz — gaga (@gaga_ladyyyyy) May 15, 2020