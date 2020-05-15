Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Announce ‘Rain On Me’ Release Date

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are joining forces.
On Friday, the two artists announced the release date for their new collaboration, “Rain On Me”. The duo’s joint single is one of the most anticipated track’s on Gaga’s new Chromatica album. “Rain On Me” will drop on Friday, May 22, exactly one week before the release of Chromatica.
Chromatica will also feature a collaboration with Elton John called “Sine From Above” and with K-Pop group BLACKPINK, “Sour Candy”.
#RainOnMe reportedly started trending about nine minutes after the news was broken. See fan reaction to Gaga and Grande’s upcoming collaboration.