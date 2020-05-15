Michael B. Jordan Reacts To Lakeith Stanfield’s ‘Black Panther’ Parody

Lakeith Stanfield would have been a perfect understudy for Michael B. Jordan in “Black Panther”.

Stanfield decided to lighten the mood by doing his best impersonation of the Killmonger character from the popular Marvel film. Stanfield did not get the look quite right, but he tried his best to recreate Jordan’s muscle-bound chest by stuffing a pillow underneath his shirt.

“You may have assumed for some reason that I’m focused in between takes,” Stanfield captioned the Instagram video. “I’m just doing s**t like this.”

Photo: Michael B. Jordan/Instagram

Stanfield’s cosplay earned a rave review from Jordan himself, who wrote: “10/10. Love you my G. I needed this today!”