‘The Flash’ Star Logan William’ Mother Marlyse Opens Up About Her Son’s Death: ‘He’s Going To Help A Lot Of People Down The Road’

Logan Williams’ mother, Marlyse, wants to make sure her son’s death is not in vain.

Last month, “The Flash” star, 16, died suddenly with many not knowing his cause of death. Now, in an interview with the New York Post, his mother is opening up about preliminary toxicology results which show that Williams died of a fentanyl overdose.

“His death is not going to be in vain,” Marlyse said. “He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.”

She went on to talk about how she discovered her son was using marijuana at the age of 13, adding that, from there, Logan escalated to using other drugs although she’s unsure of when he began using fentanyl.

“I know there’s a stigma of child stars, but he was not a star. He was up and coming,” she said.

Over the three year period, Marlyse said she tried to do whatever she could to help her son.

“I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do. I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe.”

This included sending him to a treatment centre in the U.S., forcing her to remortgage her home and then sending him to a facility in British Columbia.

Marlyse also recounted the last time she saw her son.

“He said to me, ‘Mom, I’m gonna get clean. I’m going to get better. And I want my new life to start.’ I just know the last thing we said to each other was, ‘I love you,'” she said.

You can read the full interview here.