Bill Murray, Guy Fieri And Their Sons Face Off In ‘The Nacho Average Showdown’

Fresh off their joint “Tonight Show” appearance, Bill Murray and Guy Fieri were set up with their own nacho showdown.

Aired on the Food Network’s Facebook page, “The Nacho Average Showdown” was hosted by Carla Hall with Shaquille O’Neal and Terry Crews serving as judges.

However, Murray and Fieri didn’t do the nacho making but served as hypemen for their sons, Hunter Fieri and Homer Murray (both professional chefs), who did all the heavy lifting.

RELATED: Bill Murray Wears A Giant Panda Mask For ‘Ellen’ Interview Out Of Respect For ‘President Cuomo’

The showdown involved lots of the “Lost in Translation” star yelling “foul” at the other team and lots of alcohol.

While the judges couldn’t actually taste the nachos due to social distancing, they gave it their best shot. Crews named the “Terry Crews of nachos” tower the winner which was created by Team Fieri and O’Neal leaned towards Team Murray with the reasoning that they were real nachos and not tostadas.

RELATED: Bill Murray Calls Out Young People For Not Wearing Masks During Pandemic, Chats To Jimmy Kimmel While Sitting In His Bathtub

Hall had the tie-breaking vote and ultimately went with Team Fieri.

“The Nacho Average Showdown” was held in support of Fieri’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which helps service industry workers during the pandemic.