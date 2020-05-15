Neil Gaiman And Amanda Palmer ‘Are Not Getting Divorced’

Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer are working things out.

The celebrity couple announced in a joint statement they are not getting divorced. The statement was released through Gaiman’s blog and the couple admitted the public nature of their relationship woes got out of hand.

“This has been a hard few weeks for us. We are not getting divorced. It’s not that exciting,” the statement begins. “We love each other very deeply. As sometimes happens during the course of a long marriage, we have hurt each other. We have lived our lives individually, and then as a couple, very publicly (and right now, too publicly).”

“We have been trying to figure out how best to love each other for twelve years. It is fair to say that this relationship has been the hardest, but also the most rewarding, collaboration of our lives,” they continued. “Living in lockdown is hard. Working on a marriage, as everyone married knows, is also hard.”

Gaiman and Palmer understand they are not the only ones in a compromising position.

“We are very aware there are thousands, probably millions of people who have been dealing with their own versions of problems like ours over the last few months – and many face situations that are far worse,” they share. “We will sort out our marriage in private, which is where things like this are best sorted. We’re working together to try and do this better.”

“We care about each other so much, and we have a small boy we love and delight in, and those are reasons enough to work together to fix things,” Gaiman and Palmer expressed. “So that’s what’s going on. It’s not as much fun or as interesting as the newsfeed headlines made it seem.”

The fantasy author and his Dresden Dolls counterpart insisted there are no sides to take.

“For anyone who felt the urge to choose sides on this, trust us, there really aren’t any sides to be taken: we are on our side, and we’re on Ash’s side, and we hope you are too,” they state. “None of us know what the future is going to look and feel like, right now, and that’s scary. We need to be able to have each other’s backs. So please, if you can, have our backs.”

“To the vast majority of people out there who have been kind and sane and supportive to both of us, and to each other, thank you, we love you and appreciate it, and you, so very much,” the couple concluded. “Peace, and definitely love.”

Gaiman and Palmer have been married since 2011. They share a 4-year-old son, Anthony. Gaiman has three children from a previous relationship.