Laura Dern Only Recently Tried Tequila In Quarantine: ‘I Pretty Much Drink Wine’

Everyone has at least one regretful tequila-related story, except for Laura Dern.

The Oscar-winning best actress recently told her “Big Little Lies” co-star Reese Witherspoon on her “Hello Sunshine” show that she only recently tasted tequila for the first time. In some ways, Dern is very much like her “Big Little Lies” character.

“I, like Renata, pretty much drink wine,” Dern told Witherspoon. “That’s it, my whole life. I’ve never had cocktails, guys.”

Someone recently gifted Dern a bottle of tequila so she decided to give it a try while in quarantine.

“I saw a worm in somebody’s tequila and I was like, ’These people are crazy. I’m never going to drink tequila,’ and that was it.”

Season 2 of “Big Little Lies” premiered last year. HBO has expressed interest in producing a third season, but it is unlikely due to the busy schedules of its star-studded cast.