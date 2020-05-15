Andrew Lloyd Webber Shades James Corden’s Performance In ‘Cats’

The recent Cats adaptation came under a lot of fire and now the musical’s composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber is having his say.

Lloyd took part in a livestream where he commented on the 1998 filmed version of his Broadway production which was inspired by the poetry of T.S. Eliot. While doing so, he took some shots at Tom Hooper’s 2019 big screen “Cats”.

“Do not be beguiled by other versions,” Lloyd Webber said, “other versions with unfunny interpolations which I begged to be cut out.”

He added, “I did manage to get the worst removed.”

James Corden was just one of the many big names in the film as the boisterous Bustopher. While Lloyd Webber never comes out and names Corden, it is easy to connect the dots.

“I cannot tell you how absolutely un-Eliot it all was, in this song,” Lloyd Webber said while pointing out the poet “is making this wonderful, wonderful observation about the kind of big sort of guy who always had a routine and bustled around St. James, from club to club to club.”

The composer then recalled someone he met in London with his father who he always thought “would have been a wonderful Bustopher.”

“He certainly didn’t hang around on a seesaw,” Lloyd Webber said while rolling his eyes while taking a shot at the seesaw that appears in Hooper’s film.

“This is a song about wit — not coarse jokes,” he continued. “It’s also about taking the song at the right speed.”