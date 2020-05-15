Justin Bieber On Things He Would Change: ‘I Probably Would’ve Saved Myself For Marriage’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting candid about sex.

The celebrity couple opened up during a Q&A on episode six of Facebook’s “The Bieber on Watch”. During the fan interaction, Bieber began to reflect on regrets or things he would change if he could go back in time.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Says Justin Bieber Relationship Was ‘A Huge Leap Of Faith’

“[There are] probably a lot of things I would change,” the singer, 26, said. “I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage.”

“I know that sounds crazy,” he continued. “Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.”

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Says That Starting Birth Control Caused Her To Have Adult Acne

Baldwin, 23, also chimed in: “I don’t know if I’d say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical sometimes can make things more confusing.”

The young couple legally wed in 2018 but did not have their ceremony until last year.