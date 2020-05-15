Selena Gomez Shares The Advice She Would Give Her Younger Self During Graduation Speech

Selena Gomez was just one of the many celebs to take part in the “#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020” livestream.

During the star-studded event, Gomez gave an inspiring speech.

“When people ask me what I would tell my younger self, I always said, ‘Go ahead and do it.’ You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and I know it’s not exactly how you imagined your graduation to look like,” the singer said.

“I want to say it’s okay not to know what to do with the rest of your life,” she added. “It’s a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us.”

She continued, “The amazing Oprah, like she said, you don’t become what you want not, you become what you believe. I think that really resonates as if you don’t believe in yourself, don’t expect others to believe in your abilities.”