‘Smash’ Cast To Reunite For ‘Bombshell In Concert’

The cast of “Smash” are getting back together once again.

Debra Messing, Ann Harada, Jack Davenport, Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Jaime Cepero, Christian Borle, Andy Mientus, Will Chase, Wesley Taylor, Brian d’Arcy, Jeremy Jordan, Raza Jaffrey, Leslie Odom Jr. and Krysta Rodriguez are virtually joining forces for the streaming event #BombshellInConcert.

The one-time-event will be in support of The Actor’s Fund with Renée Zellweger introducing it.

The Actor’s Fund helps support performing arts and entertainment professionals. During the pandemic, they have provided over $10.1 million of support.

According to People, “Bombshell in Concert” will include ” show-within-a-show” as well as a “Smash” reunion.

#BombshellinConcert airs May 20 exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV and People social platforms, Facebook and Twitter at 8 p.m. ET.