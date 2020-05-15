‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast Reunites And Reflects On Iconic Moments

Television’s favourite “Pretty Little Liars” reunited for a good cause.

The cast of the beloved teen drama caught up over video chat for a reunion benefitting Feeding America. Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Ian Harding, Tyler Blackburn and creator Marlene King were all present.

The cast reflected on the show’s final scene. King said around 150 people gathered ’round and the scene wrapped around 2 a.m. local time. Bellisario shared her recollection of that final shoot.

“I remember getting in my car leaving Smoke House and driving home from Warner Bros, and I was like, that’s the last time I’m going to drive home,” the actress recalled. “I think I remember crying at like 4 a.m. just being like, I can’t.”

King finally answered a question long on the minds of “Pretty Little Liars” fans: How did the moms get out of the basement?

“There’s a reason why Pam never drank after that,” King explained. “We decided they drew straws and Pam got the short straw, so she had to take off her clothes and they greased her up with some car oil they found, and she shimmied down some pipe and then let them out.”

The cast also shared their thoughts on the controversial Spencer and Caleb hook up.

“I feel like it mixed things up. It obviously caused a little backlash, but like… there’s no such thing as bad press, you know what I mean?” Blackburn said. “I was obviously a Haleb shipper, as they say, but it was awesome to just mix it up and I feel like the show also was taking a little bit more of an adult turn then. Troian and I did a lot of like suggested nudity that I had never really done.”

“A lot of fans got upset about it, but I still feel like some of the scenes that came out of it — like that scene between me, Ashley, and Tyler, I think it’s one of my favourite scenes,” Bellisario added. “I think it was just wonderful material and it was so exciting to open up those sides of our characters.”

“Pretty Little Liars” originally ran for seven seasons from 2010 to 2017.