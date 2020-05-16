Dwayne Johnson Is One Proud Father As He Talks About His Daughter Simone’s Upcoming WWE Debut

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been quarantined in Georgia, where he virtual joined “The Tonight Show” to chat with host Jimmy Fallon.

Johnson had no plans to stay at his rental home in Georgia, but when production on “Red Notice” was halted due to COVID-19. the former wrestler made the choice to stay put with his wife, Lauren Hashian, two youngest daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, and his mom.

His eldest daughter, Simone, from Johnson’s marriage to Dany Garcia, is about to follow her father’s footsteps as she makes her WWE debut. A moment Johnson could not be prouder of.

“It blows my mind,” Johnson told Fallon. “I mean, what an honour. My daughter wants to follow in my footsteps.”

He then pointed out that more importantly, Simon wants to “blaze her own path.” A path that she is easily on as the youngest signee at 18, although she started training at 16.

The two also looked back at New Year’s Eve, which Fallon ended up spending with Johnson’s mom.

Johnson recalled how his mom text him from a restaurant that Fallon and his wife was also at. Despite Johnson’s pleas, his mom didn’t listen and went to say “hello”.

Fallon then told the rest of the story of how they set up pictures in tiaras with balloons and empty Champagne bottles to send to Johnson.

“You gotta take care of the moms,” Johnson quipped.