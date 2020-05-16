George Clooney, Allison Janney, Michael Douglas And More Take Part In Motion Picture Television Fund’s Livestream

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars came out on Friday night to take part in the Motion Picture Television Fund’s livestreamed fundraiser.

George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Allison Janney, Leslie Odom Jr., Kris Jenner, Wanda Sykes, Pierce Brosnan, Jeff Bridges and Michael Douglas were just a few of the famous faces to take part in raising support for essential workers and out-of-work crew members.

The event was hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron who added that entertainment workers at the MPTF’s Woodland Hills campus also need help as the campus has been hit hard by coronavirus with six deaths, five recovered and another six still in recovery.

“Though not household names[,] are an integral part of our showbiz family… sometimes they depend on MPTF. Right now is one of those times,” Bergeron pointed out.

“Despite the financial difficulty, they are finding ways to show up and do what they can to be of service,” Taye Digg added alongside Hugh Jackman while Mira Sorvino, Ron Cephas Jones, Norman Lear and Michael Douglas thanked the essential workers.

“To all those on the front lines, or those benefiting from the Motion Picture Fund, I send you my love and my contribution,” Douglas said. “We’re going to get through this.”

On a lighter note, Clooney streamed his appearance without pants and Janney read a poem she “wrote”. Spoiler: she did not write Shakespeare’s “All the world’s a stage” monologue.

“I think it is important before we start that we are completely honest with one another and in full disclosure, I am not wearing any pants,” Clooney quipped. “And if you were going to be completely honest as well, you would admit you aren’t wearing pants either.”