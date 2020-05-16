Vincent Cassel Has No Interest In Watching Marvel Or DC Movies, ‘These Are Movies For Kids’

Vincent Cassel is not a fan of Marvel or DC films.

The “Westworld” actor took a shot at the popular franchises during an interview with Inverse.

“Honestly, these are not movie movies I watch anymore. When they came up with the technology and the fact that suddenly Iron Man or Spider-Man could look real and not tacky in the special effects, I was interested. Then, it became normal,” Cassel said.

“I was a big fan of the comics at the time when I was a kid. Nowadays, I think these are movies for kids, really. And even though I still have a part of me who’s a kid, I would say no. I wouldn’t watch it,” he continued.

RELATED: ‘Westworld’ Cast On The Season 3 Finale ‘Cliffhanger’ (Exclusive)

Cassel isn’t the first star to express his disinterest in comic books turned movies. Martin Scorsese sparked a heated debate last year when he likened the films to “theme parks”.

“Maybe if you had a great villain and it’s done with by somebody who’s really intelligent and talented enough to give it a twist so it doesn’t look like a movie for kids, then maybe I would do it,” Cassel added. “But otherwise, no. The few approaches that I had, I felt like it would have been a long time commitment for something that I wouldn’t even watch to the end.”