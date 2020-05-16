Dwayne Johnson Has ‘Never Laughed So Hard’ As He Did When Working With Ryan Reynolds

Before pandemic restrictions went in place, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were filming their upcoming movie “Red Notice”.

The action-comedy thriller features Johnson as an INTERPOL agent who is the “world’s greatest tracker”, Reynolds as the “world’s greatest con-man” and Gal Gadot as the “world’s greatest art thief”.

Reynolds has said that he has never laughed so hard as he has while filming the movie, a fact that Johnson agrees with.

“I’d like to think I am a professional, I’m disciplined, ” Johnson told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”. “But I’ve never laughed so hard.”

“He would say something, then I would say something, then he would say it in a way he knew I liked which is actually needling me when the camera is on me,” Johnson continued.

Johnson also recalled another time on set that resulted in him “bent over laughing” where Reynolds made a sound that sent him over the edge.

