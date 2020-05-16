‘Trading Spaces’ Star Frank Bielec Dead At 72

“Trading Spaces” designer Frank Bielec has died at 72.

Bielec’s wife, Judy, told TMZ that he passed away on Friday a day after suffering a heart attack. He was first admitted to a hospital in Katy, Texas before being transferred to a Houston hospital for specialized treatment.

Judy said that the surgical team was in tears after they couldn’t save him.

Bielec appeared on the TLC show every season since it started in 2008. He was also part of the 2018 reboot.

There will not be a funeral service, but instead, Bielec will be cremated with his ashes displayed on the mantel of their home.

Bielec had many talents in life including starting out as an elementary school teacher. From there he became a florist which he did for around 20 years.

Floral arrangements weren’t his only artistic touch, he has had pieces of art displayed in museums and started a cross-stitch business “Mosey ‘n Me” with his wife.

Fellow designer, Vern Vip, expressed condolences on Twitter: