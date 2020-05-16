Katy Perry On Her Mental Health Journey And The Part Orlando Bloom Has Played

Katy Perry has spent the past few years trying to get her mental health on track so she wouldn’t have to take prescription medication.

The “Daisies” singer was on Daily Telegraph‘s “JMO” podcast where she spoke of her “health and wellness journey” since 2017 after her album Witness failed to perform.

“I’m so grateful I’m not a drug addict,” Perry told host Jonathon Moran. “I went on a journey to adopt some good tools so I didn’t have to lean so far into pharma.”

Perry said that she uses “mediation” and “childhood trauma therapy” as “tools” to help her handle her mental health.

“There were some pretty dark days and I think that was pretty evident on my last record and what I was going through publicly,” she noted.

Fiancé Orlando Bloom has also played a big part and has “fully supported” her. The two are expecting their first child together later this year.

“Orlando is like a sage,” she said. “When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable.”

Perry’s newest album #KP5 is set for release on Aug. 14, 2020.