Blind Singer Sirine Jahangir Moves Audience On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Sirine Jahangir wowed the judges and audience on “Britain’s Got Talent” in first look at Saturday’s show.

Jahangir, 14, lost her vision at 9 after gradually becoming blind since 5.

“I guess it’s pretty obvious that I can’t see,” she told the judges before starting. “There was a time when I could and now I can’t. But I guess music is my vision and that’s what I love, music is my thing.”

She then performed a moving rendition of ” Salvation” by Gabrielle Aplin.

Speaking to The Mirror about her audition, Jahangir recalled seeing judge Simon Cowell on television before she went blind.

“I remember watching Simon on television and thinking he looked scary. It sounds like he’s quite different now, he’s definitely nicer,” she noted.

The teenager has such a positive outlook on life, crediting going blind to her musical talents.

“When I lost my sight, I like to think I got new gifts. I used to like dancing, but when I became blind I spent more time singing and playing piano,” she told the publication. “So although I was trembling with nerves when my dad walked me on the ‘BGT’ stage, I just hope I can prove to other visually impaired people they don’t need to give up their dreams.”

Jahangir also named Andrea Bocelli as one of her idols, who requested to meet her when he was in the U.K. to perform at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

“Andrea and I had an instant connection, because we’re both blind and have an immediate understanding of facing the same kind of difficulties. He gave me advice, which was ‘never give up, never stop singing’.”

She concluded, “If I do well on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, it’s really not because I want to live the life of a celebrity. I’m doing it because I hope to have a bigger platform to spread a positive message about blindness and because I honestly love playing piano and singing. Music is my vision.”