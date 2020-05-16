Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Face Masks Sell Out In Around 30 Minutes

Kim Kardashian’s Skims created masks which went on sale on Saturday and proceeded to sell out just as quickly.

The non-medical masks came in five colours and were made from soft, breathable fabric at $8 for one or bundles of two for $15 and bundles of four for $25.

Shop @SKIMS Face Masks in 5 shades of Nudes at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd. pic.twitter.com/BxyieouxJG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 16, 2020

Skims will also be donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank and National Domestic Workers Alliance. A further $1 million will also be split up between the charities.

Yet around 35 minutes after Kardashian tweeted out the news of the masks, she followed up announcing they had sold out but are producing “more as quickly as possible.”

