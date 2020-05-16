Tara Reid Is In Talks To Play Carole Baskin For ‘Tiger King’ Miniseries

With Nicholas Cage already locked down to play Joe Exotic in the scripted “Tiger King” series, all eyes are on who will be cast as Carole Baskin.

According to Page Six, that honour could be going to Tara Reid.

RELATED: PETA Is Selling A ‘Tiger King’ Halloween Costume Featuring Joe Exotic Behind Bars

“We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold,” Philippe Ashfield, Reid’s manager and business partner told the publication.

“Tara loves ‘Tiger King’ and found the documentary extremely interesting. She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well … and she has a similar look to [Baskin],” Ashfield added.

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Directors Are Working On A Siegfried And Roy Series

The miniseries will be based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” by Leif Reigstad.

Reid is also set to star in “Tom, Dick & Harry” with Vivica A. Fox, but the project has been put on hold during COVID-19 lockdowns.

No further announcements have been made about the “Tiger King” series, but ET Canada has some casting ideas to share to make more of our dreams come true. Check out the gallery below: