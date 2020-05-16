Keke Palmer Is ‘Serving You Attitude’ In The Music Video For ‘Sticky’

Keke Palmer transformed herself in the new music video for “Sticky”.

Filming from her home during quarantine, Palmer told Billboard of how to all came together.

“I was like, ‘I wanna keep it light, I wanna keep it under five [people] on set,’ you know what I mean? So it was definitely something I was being careful with and why I think also played a part in me just keeping it solo and making it just about my looks and serving you attitude and vibes with some of the art direction,” she said.

During the video, Palmer featured a number of looks including a take on Jessica Rabbit which turned out to be her favourite.

“I think I just felt like a little modernized Jessica Rabbit in the red look,” she says. “And then the makeup! I loved it so much, because it was like playing off the red, but it wasn’t red, it was pink. So to me, I was having so much fun with the look — with the whole glam, I think.”