Fred Willard Dead At 86

Fred Willard has died at the age of 86.

The famed comic was best known for his roles in “Best In Show”, “Fernwood 2 Night” “Anchorman” and “Everybody Loves Raymond”.

His agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Willard died on Friday night in Los Angeles of natural causes.

Willard’s daughter Hope shared the news on Twitter, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever.”

Willard has four Emmy nominations under his belt including three for “Everybody Loves Raymond” and one of “Modern Family”.

His most recent project, “Space Force” with Steve Carell, debuts later this month on Netflix.

The Hollywood staple has over 300 “actor” credits and 186 “self” credits on IMDb including over 100 appearances on Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show”.

His wife, Mary, who he married in 1968, died in July 2018. He is survived by his daughter Hope.

Only days ago, Willard tweeted out how he will “miss his old friend Jerry Stiller” who died last week.

I met him in the 60s when we played in the same clubs in The Village as he and Anne Meara. Unfortunately for us, they were much funnier! We couldn't be jealous, so we became good friends instead. #JerryStiller — Fred Willard (@Fred_Willard) May 12, 2020

Tributes to Willard poured in on social media.

How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP – Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @YouTube — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) May 16, 2020

The past few years working with Fred Willard was the kind of privilege that made me second-guess reality. He was so kind, so game, and so room-destroyingly funny until the end. Here’s a thread of him in his 80s being a master of his craft, kablaming you with joy. Long live Fred. https://t.co/Ax8dA61rlh — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 16, 2020

I’m at a loss for words, a state Fred Willard never found himself in. My friend for 40+ years, a great comic actor who had no competition because there was only one of him. We were all so lucky. Goodbye, Fred. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 16, 2020

It was a privilege to have the great Fred Willard know my name. Rest In Peace Fred. You were funny in your bones. pic.twitter.com/PlFTCHFZCK — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 16, 2020

Nobody funnier than #FredWillard. And when he happened to be in an audience, nobody laughed harder. Just saw him before quarantine & already miss him. He was my biggest fan and I am his. Fred & Mary were so kind to me. Sending a big virtual hug to his family, friends and fans pic.twitter.com/XAIsVzuwEs — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) May 16, 2020

They’re having quite a week in Comedy Heaven. Jerry Stiller and now Fred Willard. RIP you giants. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) May 16, 2020

My absolute favorite. If there was one actor I’ve been dying to work with my whole life, it’s Fred Willard. I’m totally crushed he’s gone. He should’ve won an Oscar for Waiting For Guffman. 💔 https://t.co/tnt0R1DgIT — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) May 16, 2020

Gutted. His immense talent and kindness will never be forgotten. We love you Fred Willard. Thank you for the decades of laughter. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) May 16, 2020

RIP to the legendary #FredWillard. The first time I worked with him ironically it was a table reading for a Drama/comedy play. I was still in The Groundlings in those days. He looked right in my eyes when we had dialogue. Basic but vital acting tip. Oh and funny as f**k💔 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 16, 2020

My heart is heavy at the news of #FredWillard’s passing. What a kind man and what a glorious talent. There was no one funnier on earth. My family was lucky to be welcomed into his orbit. He and his wife Mary were superb hosts—generous to a fault. Can’t believe they’re both gone. pic.twitter.com/C0pGXgX4ms — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) May 16, 2020

Our beloved friend and one of the world’s funniest people has passed. Rest In Peace Fred. We all love you. @Fred_Willard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fILkkIxviZ — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) May 16, 2020

There was no man sweeter or funnier. We were so lucky to know Fred Willard and will miss his many visits https://t.co/joHM39o8k4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard could not have been funnier. He was pure joy. And the sweetest person you could ever meet. https://t.co/JoLy6PVd9d — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 16, 2020

RIP Fred Willard ..you were incomparable — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 16, 2020

Just learned of Fred Willard's passing. Just about the funniest human ever to walk the planet. An amazing talent, in telekinetic contact with the very wellspring of comedy. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) May 16, 2020

No one has ever been funny quite the way Fred Willard was funny. Rest in peace, sir… thanks for the decades of laughs. pic.twitter.com/2LAAtw0m2p — Ande Parks (@andeparks) May 16, 2020

fred willard. unparalleled in improvisation and comic timing. pic.twitter.com/3ktB04XJjy — Amanda Rosenberg (@AmandaRosenberg) May 16, 2020