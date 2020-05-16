Fred Willard Dead At 86

Fred Willard has died at the age of 86.
The famed comic was best known for his roles in “Best In Show”, “Fernwood 2 Night” “Anchorman” and “Everybody Loves Raymond”.
His agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Willard died on Friday night in Los Angeles of natural causes.
Willard’s daughter Hope shared the news on Twitter, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever.”
Willard has four Emmy nominations under his belt including three for “Everybody Loves Raymond” and one of “Modern Family”.
His most recent project, “Space Force” with Steve Carell, debuts later this month on Netflix.
The Hollywood staple has over 300 “actor” credits and 186 “self” credits on IMDb including over 100 appearances on Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show”.
His wife, Mary, who he married in 1968, died in July 2018. He is survived by his daughter Hope.
Only days ago, Willard tweeted out how he will “miss his old friend Jerry Stiller” who died last week.
Tributes to Willard poured in on social media.