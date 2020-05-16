Stana Katic Admits She Was ‘Hurt’ By ‘Castle’ Firing But Still Has Fond Memories Of The Show

Fans of “Castle” were not thrilled when Stana Katic was unceremoniously fired from the show after eight seasons playing Det. Kate Beckett opposite Nathan FIllion’s mystery novelist Richard Castle.

In an new interview with News Corp. (via the Daily Mail), the 42-year-old native of Hamilton, Ontario is opening up about being axed from “Castle” ahead of what ended up as its final season.

“I was confused by the entire experience,” she admitted. “I was hurt.”

RELATED: ‘Castle’ Shocker: Stana Katic Exiting Series After 8 Seasons

However, enough time has gone by that she can look back and appreciate the positive aspects of her experience.

“But look, time has passed and I am so thankful to have been a part of that project, for it to have affected as many people as it did,” she said. “People loved that couple and loved the story we told, loved all of those characters.”

Despite the ugliness surrounding her exit, she explained that she now looks back on her years on the show with gratitude.

“It would be a disservice to the work that I did, which I feel partly contributed to the success of the show, if I looked back on it and was anything but grateful for the awesome run,” she said.

RELATED: Stana Katic Says Her Exit From ‘Castle’ TV Show ‘Hurt And It Was A Harsh Ending’

In 2018, she addressed her firing in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It hurt and it was a harsh ending,” she said at the time, admitting she was “still not clear on the thought process behind the way that it went down.”