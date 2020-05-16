Jeffree Star Responds To Backlash Over ‘Cremated’ Makeup Line: ‘I’m A Little Shook’

Jeffree Star is at the centre of another controversy.

The YouTube star and makeup artist recently launched his “Cremated” collection, telling fans to “get ready to be deceased.”

No surprise, Star was called out for such an insensitive campaign during a pandemic which has claimed over 310,000 lives worldwide as of May 16.

“Introducing the #CREMATED eyeshadow palette & collection!!!! This one of a kind spooky 24 pan gothic dream will wake up the makeup world! The FULL reveal video will be on my channel TOMORROW morning!!!! Get ready to be deceased,” tweeted on Friday night ahead of the Saturday release.

Introducing the #CREMATED eyeshadow palette & collection!!!! ⚱️ This one of a kind spooky 24 pan gothic dream will wake up the makeup world! The FULL reveal video will be on my channel TOMORROW morning!!!! 🖤 Get ready to be deceased. 🤍©️ #vegan #crematedpalette pic.twitter.com/eWABT7IYD6 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 15, 2020

Social media was quick to react to Star’s choice of words, with some defending him.

My grandma had to be cremated after she died from Covid. This seems like bad timing for such a product. — D'amone (@HAPPYHAHAJK) May 15, 2020

Um wtf people are being CREMATED because the mortuaries have run out of space. Bad timing. This could have waited until thousands aren't dying daily.smfh. — DickLux👑 (@DickLux3) May 15, 2020

jeffree star rly released a CREMATION themed palette in the middle of a global pandemic in which the bodies of thousands killed by covid are being cremated. and STILL his deranged lil fans will eat it up lmao. i'm so tired when will that voldemort nosferatu looking cunt just *** — adrasteia (@adrasteiarose) May 16, 2020

That RAT making a palette named “cremated” is the most tone deaf thing ive ever seen. And i cant belive there are people rallying behind him. I fucking hate it here — Jaida Essence Hall Stan Account👑 (@Glamallama94) May 16, 2020

Americans a few months ago: Making jokes and memes about corona while people are dying in China Americans now: Triggered because a palette is named Cremated and the name was picked before all this and has nothing to do with the situation — Natasha 🦄 ig: @infashionchains 💄 ✨ (@infashionchains) May 16, 2020

People complaining about the name of the new @JeffreeStar collection, it's not that deep 🤦‍♀️ Yes we're in a pandemic but he named it forever ago and can't change packaging in a moment's notice. #cremated #crematedpalette pic.twitter.com/qpaTqZATpn — Delarae (@delaraexox) May 15, 2020

Star subsequently responded via Instagram Stories, admitting he was “shook” by all the controversy surrounding his new line.

“We’re celebrating here at the house,” said Star said in a video shared on Saturday, as reported by Us Weekly.

“Cremated is no. 2 trending right now on all of YouTube and, bitch, I’m a little shook. There’s a lot of people talking about it, it’s trending on Twitter and, b***h, it might be the talk of the town right now,” he said. “There’s a lot of positives, a few negatives, because everyone wants to have their opinion, but, baby, let’s talk about Cremated.”

Star continued, defending the controversial “Cremated” moniker. “There’s always so many meanings with my art and that’s what it is, it’s mine and I create it for the world. It is allowed to be interpreted any way that anyone wants to take it but I always come from a good place,” Star said. “On a real level, you guys, my own father was cremated. My two dogs that passed away last year were cremated. So nothing ever comes from a negative place in my life. So if you take it that way, that’s how you articulate things but, b**h, not me.”