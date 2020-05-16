Jeffree Star Slammed For ‘Cremated’ Make Up Line, Tells Fans ‘Get Ready To Be Deceased’

Jeffree Star is at the centre of another controversy.
The YouTube star and makeup artist recently launched his “Cremated” collection, telling fans to “get ready to be deceased.”
No surprise, Star was called out for such an insensitive campaign during a pandemic which has claimed over 310,000 lives worldwide as of writing this.
RELATED: Jeffree Star Slams 10-Year-Old Mason Disick Following ‘Spoiled AF’ Comments
“Introducing the #CREMATED eyeshadow palette & collection!!!! This one of a kind spooky 24 pan gothic dream will wake up the makeup world! The FULL reveal video will be on my channel TOMORROW morning!!!! Get ready to be deceased,” tweeted on Friday night ahead of the Saturday release.
RELATED: Jeffree Star & Shane Dawson Spill The Tea On Kat Von D & And More
Social media was quick to react to Star’s choice of words, with some defending him.