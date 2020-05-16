Jeffree Star Slammed For ‘Cremated’ Make Up Line, Tells Fans ‘Get Ready To Be Deceased’

Jeffree Star is at the centre of another controversy.

The YouTube star and makeup artist recently launched his “Cremated” collection, telling fans to “get ready to be deceased.”

No surprise, Star was called out for such an insensitive campaign during a pandemic which has claimed over 310,000 lives worldwide as of writing this.

“Introducing the #CREMATED eyeshadow palette & collection!!!! This one of a kind spooky 24 pan gothic dream will wake up the makeup world! The FULL reveal video will be on my channel TOMORROW morning!!!! Get ready to be deceased,” tweeted on Friday night ahead of the Saturday release.

Introducing the #CREMATED eyeshadow palette & collection!!!! ⚱️ This one of a kind spooky 24 pan gothic dream will wake up the makeup world! The FULL reveal video will be on my channel TOMORROW morning!!!! 🖤 Get ready to be deceased. 🤍©️ #vegan #crematedpalette pic.twitter.com/eWABT7IYD6 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 15, 2020

Social media was quick to react to Star’s choice of words, with some defending him.

My grandma had to be cremated after she died from Covid. This seems like bad timing for such a product. — D'amone (@HAPPYHAHAJK) May 15, 2020

Um wtf people are being CREMATED because the mortuaries have run out of space. Bad timing. This could have waited until thousands aren't dying daily.smfh. — DickLux👑 (@DickLux3) May 15, 2020

jeffree star rly released a CREMATION themed palette in the middle of a global pandemic in which the bodies of thousands killed by covid are being cremated. and STILL his deranged lil fans will eat it up lmao. i'm so tired when will that voldemort nosferatu looking cunt just *** — adrasteia (@adrasteiarose) May 16, 2020

That RAT making a palette named “cremated” is the most tone deaf thing ive ever seen. And i cant belive there are people rallying behind him. I fucking hate it here — Jaida Essence Hall Stan Account👑 (@Glamallama94) May 16, 2020

Americans a few months ago: Making jokes and memes about corona while people are dying in China Americans now: Triggered because a palette is named Cremated and the name was picked before all this and has nothing to do with the situation — Natasha 🦄 ig: @infashionchains 💄 ✨ (@infashionchains) May 16, 2020