Rufus Wainwright Enlists His Musical Family For Final ‘Quarantunes’ Performance

Rufus Wainwright is closing the curtain on his “Quarantunes” Robe Recitals series, sharing a video of his final performance on Saturday.
The final performance was a family affair, with the singer enlisting members of his extended family to join him in a performance of Stephen Foster’s “Hard Times”.
“This is a song that has been dear to our family for many, many years, and I think is incredibly poignant right now, in terms of what we’ve all been through,” he says prior to the performance. “I think it’s a wonderful way to end Robe Recitals, and also begin a new period with the lines ‘hard times, come again no more.’”
Wainright is joined by sister Martha Wainwright, along with aunts Anna and Jane McGarrigle, along with family members Lily Lanken, Sylvan Lanken, Vinny Dow, Patrick Ferris, Gigi and Islay MacMillan, and Kathleen Weldon.
”I didn’t plan on it being exactly 60 days, but it’s nice how that’s worked out,” Wainwright wrote in a lengthy Instagram post to accompany the final performance.
“When I first decided to start performing for you every day, we perhaps naively thought that it might have lasted two weeks at the most. We never could have anticipated how much more dire the situation would become — it’s been such a joy seeing all of your kind comments and messages about how this series has helped you have something to look forward to each day. I’ve played through my discography, both the old and the new and have in total played over 8 hours of music for you without even changing out of a bathrobe. It is truly a miracle of technology, connection and collaboration.”
