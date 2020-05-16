‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles And Wife Danneel Recreate Paul Simon’s ‘You Can Call Me Al’ Video To Celebrate 10th Anniversary

“Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Ackles are celebrating their 10th anniversary with some 1980s nostalgia by hilariously recreating the music video for Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al”.

In a video the couple unveiled on Saturday, Ackles plays Simon while his wife takes on the role of Chevy Chase — who hilariously lip-syncs the song in the 1986 video — as they re-enact the entire thing down to the letter.

RELATED: ‘Supernatural’ Family Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles And Jeffrey Dean Morgan Get Matching Tattoos

In the caption, Ackles writes, “10 years of marriage and it’s come to this…remaking eighties music videos. Thanks for always keeping it fun and interesting @danneelackles512 . #happyanniversary … I’ll forever be your bodyguard. (But I probably won’t call you Al).”

For comparison’s sake, check out the original video below: