Septuagenarian Drummer Surprises The Judges On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

If there’s one thing that “America’s Got Talent” and its U.K. counterpart have proven over the years, it’s to not judge a book by its cover.

Crissy Lee proved that once again, when the 76-year-old took to the stage to share a very special talent.

“Have you had any work done, because you look great,” judge David Walliams asked Lee ahead of her audition (she hadn’t).

“No. Wow, someone in the room has not had work done,” he quipped while turning in the direction of judge Simon Cowell, who can’t truthfully make that same claim.

Lee then sat down behind a drum kit and began pounding along with an array of hard-driving rock songs, ranging from Queen’s “We Will Rock You” to Aerosmith’s “Dude Looks Like a Lady”, delivering a powerhouse performance.

“I really thought, ‘Oh god you’re gonna be a really bad comedian, I’m gonna have to pretend to like you because of your age. Then you did that, and I think that’s what this show is all about — surprises, talent,” marvelled Cowell. “I’m definitely gonna remember you Crissy, and I would love to see you in the finals.”

Added judge Alesha Dixon: “For me, the fact that you are [76] and still rocking out and still look cool, and are still doing something you’re passionate about, I find that really inspiring and I think that makes you even more amazing,” while Walliams gushed that she was “an inspiration.”

The “BGT judges weren’t the only ones left impressed; check out a sampling of how viewers responded to her performance via social media:

This 77 year old granny is drumming away like nobody’s business. I’m 27 and get a cramp in my wrist when I use a screwdriver. #BGT #BritainsGotTalent — Sean McLachlan (@Sean__McLachlan) May 16, 2020