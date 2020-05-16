Marc Maron Mourns The ‘Horrendous, Sad Loss’ Of Partner Lynn Shelton

The name Lynn Shelton may not be immediately recognizable, but filmgoers and television viewers certainly know her work well.

The acclaimed director of such indie films as “Humpday” and “My Sister’s Sister” passed away on Friday at age 54.

In addition to her film work, Shelton also directed numerous episodes of television, including such acclaimed series as “Mad Men”, “GLOW” and “Little Fires Everywhere”.

Shelton passed away unexpectedly, with the news of her death revealed by comedian Marc Maron, her romantic and creative partner for the past year.

We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton changed my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012. She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness. pic.twitter.com/KySqgIdqQd — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 16, 2020