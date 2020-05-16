Marc Maron Mourns The ‘Horrendous, Sad Loss’ Of Partner Lynn Shelton

The name Lynn Shelton may not be immediately recognizable, but filmgoers and television viewers certainly know her work well.
The acclaimed director of such indie films as “Humpday” and “My Sister’s Sister” passed away on Friday at age 54.
In addition to her film work, Shelton also directed numerous episodes of television, including such acclaimed series as “Mad Men”, “GLOW” and “Little Fires Everywhere”.
Shelton passed away unexpectedly, with the news of her death revealed by comedian Marc Maron, her romantic and creative partner for the past year.
“I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night,” Maron said in a statement to IndieWire. “She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week. There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard.”
He continued: “I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating. I am levelled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m just trying to let the people who were important to her know.
He concluded by paying tribute to Shelton. “She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss,” he added.
Reese Witherspoon, who worked with Shelton on her recent series “Little Fires Everywhere”, shared her condolences.
“I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us.”
Other stars who knew Shelton likewise paid tribute on social media.
I have no words to describe the pain and shock of hearing this. Lynn was the most incredibly bright light. Her laugh was truly contagious. The world lost a beautiful soul today, my heart goes out to her entire family in this difficult time. I’m so honored to have had the chance to know her and be in her world for even a moment. Rest peacefully ♥️ you are so incredibly missed.