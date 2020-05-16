Fat Joe Tells Ashanti Her Vocal Part In ‘What’s Luv?’ Almost Went To JLo

“What’s Luv” became a huge hit for Fat Joe and Ashanti when it was released in 2001, but the rapper is now revealing that had he not stood his ground, his chart-topping collab would have been with Jennifer Lopez, not Ashanti.
Fat Joe and Ashanti appeared together on Instagram Live, and he revealed what nearly took place.
During the conversation, Fat Joe says he received a phone call in the middle of the night from Irv Gotti and Ja Rule — who produced the track — telling him to come to the studio.
“I go to the studio, it was like four in the morning. They played ‘What’s Luv?’ and you on it. And they was telling me, ‘Yo, this is for you and JLo. We want the Latinos on this.”
“What?” Ashanti reacted.
“That’s a fact,” he said.
“Yo, I never knew that,” Ashanti said.
“I was like, yo, JLo? She [Ashanti] sound amazing on here,” Joe continued. “I was like, ‘Nah, we leaving her there.'”
“Damn,” Ashanti said. “What the! You know I don’t curse in front of my fans.”
