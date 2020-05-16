Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini & More Headline Grand Ole Opry Saturday Night Livestream

The show must go on, as he old saying goes, and one organization that’s really run with that philosophy during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the Grand Ole Opry.

With a history dating back to the 1920s, the Opry has never missed a Saturday night broadcast, and performers have been getting creative in recent weeks.

Recent broadcasts have featured performances from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, performing to an empty theatre.

and the May 16 edition delivered even more star power, with Lee Brice. The Opry Livestream hosted by Bobby Bones starts at 8/7c pm with performances by Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans performing to an audience-free venue.

RELATED: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Perform At Empty Grand Ole Opry

For the Opry’s 4,294th consecutive Saturday broadcast, Urban and Ballerini came together for a socially distanced concert to an empty Opry, and the results were pretty impressive.

The entire broadcast can be seen above. Meanwhile, check out more highlights shared on social media:

.@KeithUrban is right- there’s nothin’ in the world that feels like coming HOME! Welcome home, Keith! #Unbroken pic.twitter.com/0PWqGYo87a — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) May 17, 2020