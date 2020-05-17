Bill Pullman Responds To Trump’s Deepfake ‘Independence Day’ Clip

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed yet another of his Twitter eruptions.

One tweet, however, attracted more attention than the others: a video of Bill Pullman’s rousing speech from “Independence Day”, with Trump’s head superimposed over that of the actor, while the dialogue remained.

Other faces superimposed over actors in the movie include Donald Trump Jr., Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

The bizarre clip has been viewed more than 12.7 million times, and been liked more than 200,000 times.

Pullman has seen the clip, and issued a response.

“My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year,” Pullman told The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, here’s how some other celebrities responded to the clip.

Get help. You need it. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 17, 2020

Would 1000% rather have Bill Pullman as President. You're all about that "No Peace" Life you sloppy orange orangutan. You're out here posting fake news videos from Independence Day? Would LOVE to be Independent of you and whatever henchman is posting to your Twitter account ASAP — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 16, 2020