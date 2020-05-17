Nicholas Hoult Was Asked To Impersonate ‘Family Guy’ Character For His ‘X-Men’ Audition

Nicholas Hoult is opening up about his movie roles in a new video interview with GQ.

In the video, Hoult breaks down his characters in “Mad Max: Fury Road”, “The Favourite”, “Tolkien”, “About a Boy”, “Skins”, “A Single Man”, “Warm Bodies”, “The Great” and “X-Men: First Class”.

For the latter, he reveals, director Matthew Vaughn had an unusual request when he auditioned for the role of Hank McCoy, a.k.a. Beast.

“Matthew Vaughn asked me to do a couple of takes in an American accent as you kind of saw the character. But then also do a take doing an impression of Stewie Griffin from ‘Family Guy’,” he says.

“I had watched a lot of ‘Family Guy’ in my teen years growing up, so I was like, ‘Okay, I think I’ve got a pretty good impression of Stewie Griffin lined up,’” he adds.

“And so I did a whole version of the take as Stewie Griffin and sent it off,” says Hoult. “So maybe that helped me get the part? I don’t know.”