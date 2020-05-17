Rod Stewart Reveals Which Actor He’d Like To See Play Him In A Biopic

If the life of Rod Stewart is ever told in a big-screen biopic like “Bohemian Rhapsody” or “Rocketman”, Sir Rod already has an actor in mind to portray him.

The “Maggie May” singer, 75, was interviewed for BBC Radio 2, when the topic of music biopics came up.

“I was thinking the other day about who would play you in a movie,” host Steve Wright said. “Now obviously, you could play yourself now, but who would play you as a younger man? I would be thinking of Rhys Ifans.”

“Rhys would be a very good idea,” agreed Stewart. “[But] he has got to do something with his barnet,” Stewart joked, using the Cockney slang term for hair.

As for who would play him as a teenager, Stewart offered a suggestion: his 14-year-old son Alastair Wallace Stewart. “There’s a remarkable similarity,” Stewart said.

In fact, Stewart declared he was a big fan of the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

“The Freddie Mercury one was so good. It was rock and roll. It’ll be hard to get something better than that, but I’ll give it a shot,” he said.

While Stewart didn’t share whether a film was actually in the works, he said he’d want to add his insight to the script if a movie ever does get made.

“If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen,” he said. “I’d be flattered if it did.”