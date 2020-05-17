‘Unorthodox’ Stars Amit Rahav & Shira Haas Were Friends For A Decade Before Being Cast Together In Netflix Series

Israeli actors Amit Rahav and Shira Haas are co-stars in Netflix’s “Unorthodox”, but in a new interview Rahav reveals that they actually have a long friendship that predates the show by a 10 years.

Rahav, 24, spoke about how he landed his role on the show during a conversation with Mark Malkin on the latest episode of Variety and iHeart’s “The Big Ticket” podcast.

“It was kind of secretive. We got an audition for ‘The Orchestra’. This was the name of the project. No one told us anything about Netflix. I just knew that it was for a Hasidic guy from the Satmar community, and I just got two scenes: the first-date scene and one of the bedroom scenes,” he said of auditioning for the top-secret project.

“Then I got to know that I’m doing the audition with Shira. Shira and I have been friends for 10 years. We grew up next to each other,” he explained.

“It was so exciting because we were waiting for this opportunity to act with each other,” addd Rahav. “The night before, we were speaking on the phone and did the date scene in Yiddish. We both never spoke Yiddish before and never did a scene in Yiddish. I was in my bedroom speaking with her on the phone, and it did feel like a first date. It did feel very charming. It was magical, this conversation, and we felt this could work. We were crossing fingers for each other: ‘I wish we would get it. I wish we would do it together.’”

In fact, Rahav admitted that learning Yiddish was the most challenging aspect of the role. “We had maybe like a month or two. It was very, very difficult and very challenging,” he said. “But thankfully we had Eli Rosen as our Yiddish dialect coach, and he was there 24/7 helping us and recording himself, and we were listening to all these recordings. I wrote it in English, I wrote it in Hebrew, I wrote the definition, I wrote it in so many ways that I’ve got so many notebooks of the scenes. It really was quite an experience. To act in a different language is something very unique.”

