Brian Austin Green Posts Cryptic Message About Being ‘Smothered’ Amidst Rumours Of Split From Megan Fox

A recent social media post from Brian Austin Green is fuelling rumours that he and wife Megan Fox have split up.

On Saturday, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared a photo of a butterfly on Instagram.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long,” Green, 46, wrote in the caption. “They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

Could Green’s cryptic caption be confirmation that he and Fox, 34, are no longer together?

The butterfly analogy does not appear to be random; Fox has a tattoo on one of her shoulders that reads “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies.” In context, he could be implying that Fox felt “smothered” and decided to fly off.

As the Daily Mail has reported, it appears as if Green and Fox have been quarantining separately for the past two months.

Meanwhile, the Mail also reported that both Green and Fox have stopped wearing their wedding rings in recent weeks, with the couple photographed arriving at a parking lot in separate cars, exchanging their three children before driving away.

In addition, a video was taken of Fox in a car with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, fuelling rumours that all is now well in the marriage.

Fox filed for divorce from Green in 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but they reconciled and welcomed daughter Journey the following year.

In 2019, Fox filed to have the divorce petition dismissed.

ET Canada has reached out to Green’s rep for comment.