Sophia Hutchins Reveals Roommate Caitlyn Jenner Barged In On Her And A Male Guest And ‘Saw A Lot Of Things Happening’
By Brent Furdyk.
There has been much speculation about the relationship between Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins, given that the two live together and have been spotted accompanying each other at numerous events.
Hutchins, 24, cleared up rumours that she and Jenner, 70, were a couple during a conversation with Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast.
“We had to put a lock on my door because Caitlyn decided to barge into my room while I had a friend over,” Hutchins said, adding that Jenner “kind of saw a lot of things happening.”RELATED: Sophia Hutchins Denies Ever Being Romantically Involved With Caitlyn JennerAccording to Hutchins, the barge-in was no mistake. “Oh, she knew he was there,” she said.“It’s kind of like living with your parents and I’m like oh, this might be a turning point where I might need to move out,” Hutchins added.
According to Hutchins, their relationship is not a romantic one. “It’s more parental. I date guys,” she explained. “And Caitlyn’s like, I gotta sign off on him. It’s very parental, very protective.”‘RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Responds To Rumours Of Relationship With Sophia HutchinsHutchins admits she takes responsibility for all the speculation. “It was never romantic. Never sexual. It was very much friends but I understand why people perceived it that way,” she said. “We never addressed it and that was part of the problem.”The interview can be seen in its entirety in the video above.