Sophia Hutchins Reveals Roommate Caitlyn Jenner Barged In On Her And A Male Guest And ‘Saw A Lot Of Things Happening’

There has been much speculation about the relationship between Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins, given that the two live together and have been spotted accompanying each other at numerous events.

Hutchins, 24, cleared up rumours that she and Jenner, 70, were a couple during a conversation with Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast.

“We had to put a lock on my door because Caitlyn decided to barge into my room while I had a friend over,” Hutchins said, adding that Jenner “kind of saw a lot of things happening.” RELATED: Sophia Hutchins Denies Ever Being Romantically Involved With Caitlyn Jenner According to Hutchins, the barge-in was no mistake. “Oh, she knew he was there,” she said.