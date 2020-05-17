Tiffany Haddish Reveals How Kevin Hart Changed Her Life When She Was Homeless And Destitute

Tiffany Haddish is the guest on this week’s edition of “Sunday Sitdown” on “Sunday Today”, and the “Girls Trip” star shared how the kindness of fellow comedian Kevin Hart changed her life when she was at a low point.

At the time, Haddish was pursuing her dreams of becoming a standup comic, but was so broke that she was forced to live in her car.

“I would always pull up five to 10 minutes late so no one could see my car because I had all my clothes and suitcases in my car,” Haddish explained.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Quarantining Together

A chance encounter with Hart, however, changed everything. “He said, ‘You can’t be living in your car on these streets,'” Haddish recalled. “He gave me 300 bucks and was like ‘Find yourself a place for the week. And then write out a list of goals of what you want to do then start accomplishing those goals.'”

That gave Haddish the push she needed, landing acting roles that laid the groundwork for her breakthrough role in the 2017 comedy “Girls Trip”.

She also reflected on her Emmy-winning stint as host of “Saturday Night Live”, making history as the first African-American female comedian to host.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Lists What She Looks For While Swiping Through Bumble

“Once it was all done, I was like ‘Whew, I made that history,” she said. “Every morning when I wake up I’m always praying and thankful. So, I always try to find the good in everything.”