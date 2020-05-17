Taylor Lautner Selling His Clothing To Raise Money For Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Taylor Lautner is cleaning out his closet — for a good cause.

Lautner, 28, revealed that he’s selling clothing that he no longer wears on Poshmark, with the proceeds raised donated to coronavirus relief efforts.

“Spring cleaning!! Selling tons of new and used clothes from my closet! Proceeds to support those affected by COVID-19,” wrote the “Twilight” star on social media.

There’s a wide range of items available, including some leather jackets and signed t-shirts (including some from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) and a hoodie he wore on Fox TV series “Scream Queens”.

By Sunday, May 17, nearly all the items listed had been sold, so fans had better move fast before everything has been scooped up.

The items can be viewed right here.