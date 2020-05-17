Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian Share Their Hair Washing Secrets

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have been mixing up their beauty routine during the pandemic.

The sisters took part in Kourtney’s “Wellness Wednesdays” from Poosh where they discussed their hair washing or lack of.

“You’re turning into me with the hair touching, I just want you to know,” Khloe told her sister.

“You know why? Because this is hair from just taking a shower and letting it dry and sleeping on it. I haven’t even brushed my hair today,” Kourtney said while adding that she will just rinse her hair after a workout without shampoo.

Khloe’s preferred method is to do one wash a week and then use dry shampoo the rest.

They aren’t the first to recommend fewer washes, experts have suggested for some time that shampoo can strip the natural oils in our hair and actually make it less healthy.