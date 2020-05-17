Rapper G-Eazy Tackles Bob Dylan, The xx In Latest Quarantine Covers

G-Eazy has unveiled two more additions to his growing roster of “quarantine covers,” this time putting his unique spin on a Bob Dylan classic and a more recent tune from pop group The xx.

Following his earlier covers of Radiohead’s “Creep” and The Beatles’ “I’m So Tired”, G-Eazy tackles Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” (above), which was originally released more than a half-century ago.

RELATED: G-Eazy Talks Staying Home, New Partnership To Help Create More Jobs During Coronavirus Pandemic

The cover features his autotuned voice layered atop an atmospheric electronic arrangement that offers a fresh take on the iconic song while remaining remarkably true to the original.

He also dropped a new version of The xx’s “VCR”, below.

RELATED: G-Eazy Covers The Beatles And Radiohead With Help From Ashley Benson

Fans can also check out his previous covers of “I’m So Tired” and “Creep”, the latter featuring vocals from “Pretty Little Liar” star (and his rumoured love interest) Ashley Benson.