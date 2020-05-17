NAV’s ‘Good Intentions’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

NAV’s newest album has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

The Canadian artist’s Good Intentions earned 135,000 equivalent album units for the week ending on May 14. Almost half of those were from merchandise/album bundles sold on his official website.

It also helped that NAV had a new mid-week release that boosted sales. The first 18-track album was released on May 8 with Young Thug, Travis Scott, Future and Lil Uzi Vert featuring.

RELATED: Corey Feldman Hits Billboard Chart With Song For Late Friend Corey Haim

The deluxe edition released on May 10 added 14 new cuts and featured Quavo and Lil Durk.

Good Intentions isn’t NAV’s first No.1 either, in 2019 Bad Habits also debuted at the top.

Other artists debuting on the charts this week include Kehlani’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t came in at No. 2, Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 debuts at No. 5 and Bad Bunny’s Las Que No Iban a Salir landed at No. 7.