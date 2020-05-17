Hannah Brown Hit With Backlash After Saying The N-Word In A Video

Hannah Brown found herself engulfed in controversy after sharing a video on social media in which she sings a rap song — and uses the N-word while doing it.

As Us Weekly reports, the former “Bachelorette” star was captured using the word while singing DaBaby’s “Rockstar” on Instagram Live.

Brown glossed over it until she began seeing comments on her feed calling her out for using the word —which she initially said she hadn’t even realized using.

RELATED: Hannah Brown Sparks Backlash Over ‘Insensitive’ Instagram Caption Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“I did? I’m so sorry… I don’t think… Maybe it was Patrick [her brother]. Um, anyway…” Brown said.

She later reiterated her claim that she never used it — despite the fact she can be clearly heard singing the word in the video.

“I really don’t think I said that word, I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like, ‘Oh god,’” Brown said.

“I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word,” she added. “So, you know what, I’m going to stay here, and y’all can think I said whatever I did or think I’m something I’m not, but I’m not that.”

RELATED: Hannah Brown Explains Her Shocking, Emotional Appearance On ‘The Bachelor’ Season Premiere

She then offered a halfhearted apology. “Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever,” she said. “And even if I did accidentally say it, I’m very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking.”

Many people didn’t find that to be enough of an apology, and let her know via social media — including fellow Bachelor Nation alum Beckah Martinez, who took Brown to task on her Instagram Stories.

RELATED: Hannah Brown Reflects On Her Final ‘Bachelorette’ Rose Ceremony 1 Year Later

“You can’t say the N-word just because black people say it. Black people reclaimed the use of a word that was used for centuries to oppress and dehumanize them,” she wrote. “It’s a word that holds so much historical weight that the black community is still healing from and parts of the white community are still weaponizing for dehumanization, particularly in the south. so no, it’s not cool to just sing it along the lyrics of a song especially not on your platform with millions of followers?!! It’s 2020. at least make a legitimate apology and acknowledge your behaviour.”

She added: “We’ve got to hold people accountable to do better otherwise we’re continuing to prioritize the feelings of white people (and someone we ‘stan’) over ending our country’s loooong history of casual racism and flippant anti-blackness.”

Check out more Twitter backlash to Brown:

so just watched that “apology” and the friend next to her rly threw out another friend’s name and the name of Hannah’s brother. like girl wth you were the ONLY visible and audible person in that video. honestly sounds like her entire friend circle are comfortable w the n word — michael (@DWTS_BB) May 17, 2020

I was a big fan of Bachelorette/DWTS Winner Hannah Brown, until she decided to drop a hard N word in a rap song and then smirk and laugh through an “apology”. HB, you’re done in my book! Now considered irrelevant. @hannahbrown — Andie (@shadyhoh) May 17, 2020

I’m disappointed in @hannahbrown for singing the n word – even in a song. As a woman of color & a Christian, I’ve done my best work to not stereotype white, southern, religious women who do pageants as racist as I’ve experienced them. Come on Hannah B. — 🌼 (@sorrytoothisman) May 17, 2020

Hannah Brown saying the n-word in an Insta live…good GRIEF.

Anyway, we stan Baby Bekah 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PJWIGiQf9C — kathryn (@florencewelches) May 17, 2020

not Hannah Brown saying the n-word …yikes not ok pic.twitter.com/7z8QFhzSgD — kristin 🦖 (@KristinMebane) May 17, 2020

Hannah Brown out here saying the n-word with a hard r… You truly hate to see it (and hear it) 😪 — most dramatic szn ever (@BachelorDerek) May 17, 2020

I pretty much have a degree in being drunk. Hannah Brown saying the n-word while singing drunk is NO excuse. She should know better. Period ✌ #BachelorNation — Daniela (@DanielaEspo) May 17, 2020

hannah brown saying the n word is inexcusable. and if any bachelor/dwts fans are defending her, you are part of the problem.🤭 — jordan ❌💐 (@alilbitjonas) May 17, 2020