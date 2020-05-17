Noah Cyrus Discusses How Hard It Was To Grow Up In Miley Cyrus’ ‘Shadows’

Noah Cyrus broke down while talking about growing up in the shadow of her sister Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus took to Instagram Live in celebration of her new EP, The End of Everything, where she discussed her song “Young & Sad” inspired by her childhood.

“I think just the message of the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister,” Noah said. “But I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s**t about due to what people said to me online. It was absolutely unbearable and that’s why I write, ‘My sister’s like sunshine/ Always bringing good light wherever she will go/ And I was born to rain clouds … Blessed in her shadows.'”

Cyrus recently expressed the same sentiments in an interview for tmrw magazine.

“Somebody not even coming up to you and calling you by your name?” she said. “That’s going to really f— you up as a kid, make you feel like you don’t f—ing even matter to the population — for them to not even know your name.”

She added, “I’ve always understood that I had a ‘powerful’ last name, or a well-known last name, so that’s not really what I wanted to be tied to. I always wanted to be tied to Noah.”