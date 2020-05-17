Jim Carrey’s Latest Political Cartoons Focus On The Pandemic

Jim Carrey is taking aim at Fox News and Donald Trump in his most recent political cartoons.

The Canadian actor has become known for his take on political events, mostly blasting Trump.

In one posted on Thursday, Trump is seen driving a GOP bus as a family of Fox viewers walk blindfolded onto the street. ‘”When America needed masks Fox ‘News’ gave them blindfolds,” Carrey captioned the picture.

In his Sunday post, Carrey combined “The Shining” twins with Trump bring focus to the amount of COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

“90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the covid world. Half of those deaths…preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!!” he added.

Last week, Carrey made headlines once again with one of his cartoons depicting a grim reaper being jealous of Trump’s death toll.