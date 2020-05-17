NeNe Leakes Considering ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘ Me And My Wig Got To Leave’

NeNe Leakes is still on the fence over if she will be coming back for another season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

Leakes has been a Bravo staple since joining the show in 2008 but her time might be coming to an end.

Wendy Williams first said she was leaving “RHOA” in January. Leakes denied it at the time but now tells People she is considering her options.

“I don’t know. I just don’t know,” Leakes said. “I got back and forth with it every day. I feel like it’s a big conversation I need to have with the network and with production. Because if they value their talent in some sort of way, then we need to talk. We need to come up with some sort of compromise here.”

“This time, being quarantined [amid the coronavirus pandemic] has really made me appreciate a lot of things about my life anyway,” Leakes added. “I keep saying to people, ‘I want my life back.’ I can’t have these girls fighting with me on TV for no reason anymore. I’ve got to move forward. And if that’s all you want from me, I have to move on and I got to go. Me and my wig got to leave, honey.”

The past season was one of the hardest for Leakes who had it out with Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss and, of course, Kenya Moore.

Even during the virtual reunion show, her arguments with Marcille and Burruss got so heated that Leakes walked away from the online chat.

"I'm still human," Leakes said. "It's not okay, sitting and being attacked over and over by the same people about nothing. It stresses me out. I am sensitive, I am. If that's all these girls have the time to do, then production needs to get some new people on the show. Because why are you guys still focused on me over here? Why do you bother me like this?"